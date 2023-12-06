How to Watch Denver vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Pioneers have taken four games in a row.
Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Denver Stats Insights
- Denver is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 352nd.
- The Pioneers score an average of 83.6 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 70.1 the Rams give up.
- Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Denver averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Pioneers conceded 7.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (79.1).
- Denver sunk more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|W 90-66
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
