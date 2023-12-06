The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game win run when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Pioneers have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

Denver is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 352nd.

The Pioneers score an average of 83.6 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 70.1 the Rams give up.

Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Denver averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Pioneers conceded 7.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (79.1).

Denver sunk more 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (4.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule