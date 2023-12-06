Denver vs. Colorado State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Colorado State Rams (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home contest with the Denver Pioneers (6-3), who have won four straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Denver matchup in this article.
Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Denver vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-22.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-21.5)
|161.5
|-4500
|+1300
Denver vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Denver has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Colorado State has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.
