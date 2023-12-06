The Colorado State Rams (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home contest with the Denver Pioneers (6-3), who have won four straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Denver matchup in this article.

Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-22.5) 162.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-21.5) 161.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Denver vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Denver has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

