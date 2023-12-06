Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 20 Colorado State Rams (8-0) against the Denver Pioneers (6-3) at Moby Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-65 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Denver vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Denver vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 91, Denver 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-26.1)

Colorado State (-26.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

Colorado State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Denver's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Rams are 4-3-0 and the Pioneers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 83.6 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.0 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

Denver grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

Denver knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Denver has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (333rd in college basketball).

