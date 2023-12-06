Denver vs. Colorado State December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will face the Denver Pioneers (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.
Denver vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Denver Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 8.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joel Scott: 16.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 14.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Colorado State Players to Watch
Denver vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|28th
|87.8
|Points Scored
|87.3
|30th
|172nd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|328th
|316th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|35.3
|124th
|362nd
|4.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|67th
|52nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.8
|74th
|3rd
|22.8
|Assists
|14.3
|130th
|94th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|8.3
|18th
