Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Elbert County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kiowa High School at Calhan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Calhan, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
