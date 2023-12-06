Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Fremont County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canon City High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
