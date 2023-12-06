Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Jefferson County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Mountain High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Creek High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.