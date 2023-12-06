MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 6
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature MWC teams. That includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners versus the Boise State Broncos.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nevada Wolf Pack at Weber State Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Boise State Broncos
|8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at Fresno State Bulldogs
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6
|-
