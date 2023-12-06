In one of the many exciting matchups on the Premier League schedule today, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace take the pitch at Selhurst Park.

AFC Bournemouth travels to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+115)

Crystal Palace (+115) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+250)

AFC Bournemouth (+250) Draw: (+240)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC is on the road to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-110)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-110) Underdog: Brentford FC (+290)

Brentford FC (+290) Draw: (+290)

Watch Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC is on the road to match up with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-550)

Liverpool FC (-550) Underdog: Sheffield United (+1300)

Sheffield United (+1300) Draw: (+750)

Watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest is on the road to play Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Fulham (+100)

Fulham (+100) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+290)

Nottingham Forest (+290) Draw: (+245)

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC is on the road to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (+155)

Chelsea FC (+155) Underdog: Manchester United (+175)

Manchester United (+175) Draw: (+255)

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Manchester City journeys to play Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-140)

Manchester City (-140) Underdog: Aston Villa (+350)

Aston Villa (+350) Draw: (+320)

