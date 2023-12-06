The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -11.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in seven of 19 games this season.

The average point total in Minnesota's contests this year is 218.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won 12 (85.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

San Antonio has a 235.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 7-12-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win two times (11.1%) in those contests.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 7 36.8% 112.8 224.3 105.9 229.8 221.2 Spurs 15 78.9% 111.5 224.3 123.9 229.8 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Timberwolves' last 10 games have hit the over.

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-3-0) than it has in road tilts (4-5-0).

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 6-8 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 11-8 0-1 10-9 Spurs 7-12 0-1 13-6

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights

Timberwolves Spurs 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-8 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-11 105.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 10-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 13-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

