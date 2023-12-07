Having won five in a row at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ALT and ESPN+ will air this Avalanche versus Jets matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 72 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (89 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 23 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 25 9 25 34 26 14 46.7% Mikko Rantanen 25 12 19 31 12 13 52.8% Valeri Nichushkin 24 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 25 4 9 13 18 17 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 65 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.

The Jets' 77 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.8 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Jets Key Players