Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montview High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Junction High School at Far Northeast Warriors
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abraham Lincoln High School at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Denver Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gunnison High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Denver South High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo East High School at Denver South High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
