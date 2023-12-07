Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arvada High School at Mitchell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Burns, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte Canyon High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aspen High School at Conifer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Conifer, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forge Christian High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
