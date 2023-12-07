If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arvada High School at Mitchell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 7

6:55 PM MT on December 7 Location: Burns, WY

Burns, WY How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte Canyon High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aspen High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7

8:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Conifer, CO

Conifer, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Forge Christian High School at Glenwood Springs High School