The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Mesa County, Colorado today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 7

5:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Junction High School at Far Northeast Warriors