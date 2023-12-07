Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Blanco County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Rio Blanco County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Meeker High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
