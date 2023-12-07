For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ross Colton a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Colton has scored one goal on the power play.

Colton averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 13:24 Away W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

