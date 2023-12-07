Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Weld County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Weld Central High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6

12:00 AM MT on December 6 Location: Keenesburg, CO

Keenesburg, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Frederick High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 7

4:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Park High School at Frontier Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 7

5:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 7

6:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Severance High School at Resurrection Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Wiggins High School at Dayspring Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7

7:30 PM MT on December 7 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Elizabeth High School at University High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7

8:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamosa High School at Frontier Academy