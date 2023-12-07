Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Weld County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 6
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Littleton High School at Frederick High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Park High School at Frontier Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Severance High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wiggins High School at Dayspring Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elizabeth High School at University High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamosa High School at Frontier Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.