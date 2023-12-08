Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 111-102 loss to the Clippers (his previous action) Gordon produced eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.1 12.8 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.5 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.5 PRA -- 23.9 23.8 PR -- 20.2 20.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Rockets

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

The Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per game.

The Rockets allow 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 22.9 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 2 7 2 0 0 0 11/12/2023 38 16 8 5 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.