We have high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Dawson School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8

6:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Vista High School at Grandview High School