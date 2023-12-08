Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Vista High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
