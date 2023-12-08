Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arapahoe High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota Ridge High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry Creek High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Christian School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
