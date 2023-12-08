Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Boulder County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Skyline High School at Vista Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 7

12:00 AM MT on December 7 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 8

3:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Dawson School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8

6:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on December 8

8:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Peak To Peak High School at Glenwood Springs High School