Christian Braun plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Houston Rockets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Braun, in his most recent appearance, had eight points in a 111-102 loss to the Clippers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Braun's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.9 9.1 Rebounds -- 4.2 3.9 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA -- 15 14.6 PR -- 13.1 13



Christian Braun Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.3 per contest.

Braun's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Rockets are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

Allowing 22.9 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the league.

Christian Braun vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 19 11 3 1 1 0 0 11/24/2023 26 7 3 0 0 0 0 11/12/2023 14 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.