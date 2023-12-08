Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Custer County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Custer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Custer County High School at Moffat High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Fairplay, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.