The Denver Nuggets, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 111-102 loss to the Clippers, Caldwell-Pope totaled three points.

Below, we dig into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 12.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 15.6 17.9 PR -- 12.8 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Rockets

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 106.9 points per game.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 22.9 per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have conceded 11.2 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 32 10 1 2 2 0 0 11/24/2023 39 20 5 3 1 0 3 11/12/2023 38 5 0 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.