Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kit Carson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Kit Carson County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.
Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hi-Plains High School at Kiowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Kiowa, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami-Yoder High School at Flagler High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Flagler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
