The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Kit Carson County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hi-Plains High School at Kiowa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

7:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Kiowa, CO

Kiowa, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami-Yoder High School at Flagler High School