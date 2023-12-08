Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Mesa County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crested Butte Community School at Caprock Academy High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 8

4:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 8

5:00 PM MT on December 8 Location: Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Telluride High School at Plateau Valley High School