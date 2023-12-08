Nuggets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (9-9) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|219.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 22 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 219.5 points 12 times.
- The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 224.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 8-14-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Denver has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|12
|54.5%
|114
|224.1
|110.5
|217.4
|223.5
|Rockets
|6
|33.3%
|110.1
|224.1
|106.9
|217.4
|220.8
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it does in away games (3-10-0).
- The Nuggets record 7.1 more points per game (114) than the Rockets allow (106.9).
- Denver has an 8-10 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when putting up more than 106.9 points.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|8-14
|2-3
|10-12
|Rockets
|13-5
|1-0
|6-12
Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|114
|110.1
|15
|26
|8-10
|6-2
|14-4
|4-4
|110.5
|106.9
|6
|2
|4-8
|10-2
|9-3
|8-4
