Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature Summit teams. That matchup is the North Dakota State Bison versus the Drake Bulldogs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Summit Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Dakota State Bison at Drake Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.