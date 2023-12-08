Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washington County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Idalia High School at Otis High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 8

5:30 PM MT on December 8 Location: Otis, CO

Otis, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratton High School at Akron High School