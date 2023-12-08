Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washington County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Idalia High School at Otis High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Otis, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratton High School at Akron High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Akron, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
