The Air Force Falcons (7-2) will look to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Air Force is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Falcons are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 333rd.

The 67.8 points per game the Falcons put up are 16.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (84.3).

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force is averaging 66.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is playing better on offense, averaging 69.3 points per contest.

The Falcons are giving up 60.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (61.8).

In home games, Air Force is averaging 0.4 more threes per game (8.2) than in road games (7.8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule