Air Force vs. Eastern Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) will aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-7.5)
|137.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-7.5)
|138.5
|-340
|+260
Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends
- Air Force has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Falcons have gone over the point total twice.
- Eastern Washington has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, five out of the Eagles' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Bookmakers rate Air Force considerably higher (95th in the country) than the computer rankings do (171st).
- Air Force has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
