The Air Force Falcons (5-2) face the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 20.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Beau Becker: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kellan Boylan: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chase Beasley: 5.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Air Force vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 299th 67.4 Points Scored 74.0 206th 35th 61.9 Points Allowed 80.4 328th 281st 30.9 Rebounds 30.6 287th 342nd 5.9 Off. Rebounds 6.0 338th 129th 8.1 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 103rd 14.7 Assists 18.2 24th 126th 11.1 Turnovers 13.8 289th

