Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers play on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Makar's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cale Makar vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 22:34 on the ice per game.

Makar has a goal in seven of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 24 games this season, Makar has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Makar has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 34 Points 1 7 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

