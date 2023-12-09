Saturday's game between the Montana Grizzlies (3-2) and Colorado State Rams (7-0) at Dahlberg Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Montana securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Rams head into this contest following a 93-61 victory over High Point on Tuesday.

Colorado State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Colorado State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 67, Colorado State 66

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams picked up their best win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the San Francisco Dons, who rank No. 208 in our computer rankings, 62-53.

Colorado State has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 208) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 222) on November 30

93-61 at home over High Point (No. 253) on December 5

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 254) on November 9

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 263) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Hannah Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG% Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.0 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 51.7 per contest (15th in college basketball).

