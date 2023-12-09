The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moby Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.

Colorado State has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.

The Gaels are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 335th.

The Rams score 85.8 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 60.6 the Gaels allow.

Colorado State is 9-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.

The Rams surrendered 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule