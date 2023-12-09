How to Watch Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moby Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
- Colorado State has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 335th.
- The Rams score 85.8 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 60.6 the Gaels allow.
- Colorado State is 9-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State posted 81.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
- The Rams surrendered 73.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|W 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|W 86-81
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|W 90-80
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
