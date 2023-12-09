How to Watch the Colorado State vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Montana Grizzlies (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado State Rams (7-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Rams have won seven games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Rams' 76.0 points per game are 8.0 more points than the 68.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.0 points, Colorado State is 4-0.
- Montana's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.0 points.
- The Grizzlies average 77.0 points per game, 25.3 more points than the 51.7 the Rams give up.
- Montana has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 51.7 points.
- Colorado State has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Grizzlies shoot 44.1% from the field, 12% higher than the Rams allow defensively.
- The Rams shoot 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Grizzlies allow.
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Hannah Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%
- Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Kendyll Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|San Francisco
|W 62-53
|Chase Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 66-59
|Don Haskins Center
|12/5/2023
|High Point
|W 93-61
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/16/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Walter Pyramid
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.