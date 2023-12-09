The Colorado State Rams (6-0) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Joel Scott: 14.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Nique Clifford: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Patrick Cartier: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Palmer: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Saint Mary's (CA) Rank 38th 84.7 Points Scored 71.3 245th 94th 66.2 Points Allowed 57.8 6th 263rd 31.3 Rebounds 41.5 12th 362nd 4.7 Off. Rebounds 15.2 3rd 81st 8.7 3pt Made 7.3 189th 5th 21.3 Assists 14.8 98th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 10.8 101st

