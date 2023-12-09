The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (9-0) host the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) after winning six home games in a row. The Rams are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -5.5 137.5

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

In seven of eight games this season, Colorado State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points.

Colorado State has an average point total of 157.0 in its outings this year, 19.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has been listed as the favorite seven times this season and has won all of those games.

The Rams are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Colorado State has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 7 87.5% 85.8 155.7 71.2 131.8 150.8 Saint Mary's (CA) 2 28.6% 69.9 155.7 60.6 131.8 131.8

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The Rams put up 85.8 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 60.6 the Gaels give up.

Colorado State is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 6-2-0 4-2 5-3-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 2-5-0 0-0 3-4-0

Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Saint Mary's (CA) 9-7 Home Record 16-2 4-7 Away Record 6-2 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

