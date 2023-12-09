If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Denver County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berthoud High School at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 9

Location: Denver, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Manual High School at Englewood High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

Location: Englewood, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Abraham Lincoln High School at Denver West High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

Location: Denver, CO

Conference: Denver Prep

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheridan High School at Estes Park High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

Location: Estes Park, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Berthoud High School at John F. Kennedy High School