The Denver Pioneers (1-4) will play the Stetson Hatters (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Denver vs. Stetson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Players to Watch

Smith: 14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Robles: 4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.