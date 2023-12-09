Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Grand County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabeth High School at Middle Park High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Custer County High School at West Grand High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Fairplay, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.