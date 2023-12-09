When the Colorado Avalanche play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Drouin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:22 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 21:36 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.