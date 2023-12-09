Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Larimer County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmer High School at Thompson Valley High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 9

10:00 AM MT on December 9 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Berthoud High School at John F. Kennedy High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 9

12:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheridan High School at Estes Park High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9

2:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Estes Park, CO

Estes Park, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Windsor High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9

3:00 PM MT on December 9 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arickaree High School at Front Range Baptist Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 9

3:30 PM MT on December 9 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

