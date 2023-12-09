Saturday's contest features the Air Force Falcons (5-4) and the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) squaring off at Clune Arena (on December 9) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-61 win for Air Force.

The Bears head into this contest following a 96-37 victory against Northern New Mexico on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 69, Northern Colorado 61

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Bears' best win this season came in an 82-70 victory against the Omaha Mavericks on November 17.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

82-70 on the road over Omaha (No. 330) on November 17

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.7 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (18-for-35)

18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 54.7 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (18-for-35) Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Hannah Simental: 12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

12.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears put up 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (124th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.