The Air Force Falcons (4-2) play the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayda McNabb: 7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Britt: 3.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.