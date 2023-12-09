Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:39 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pueblo County, Colorado. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mesa Ridge High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Ford High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.