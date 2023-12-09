How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) go up against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Purdue is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
- The Boilermakers record 84.9 points per game, 10 more points than the 74.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 50% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- This season, Alabama has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up.
- Alabama is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Purdue fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama put up more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- The Crimson Tide allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (69) last season.
- At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|L 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
