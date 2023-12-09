The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 127th.

The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).

TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Clemson is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.

The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs give up.

Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 91.7 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).

TCU averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.

At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).

Clemson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena 12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Clemson Upcoming Schedule