Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Weld County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at University High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 8
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roaring Fork High School at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 9
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
