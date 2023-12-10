Los Angeles (5-7) will face off against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos (6-6) in a matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Chargers favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is 45 in the contest.

Broncos vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have been winning in eight games and have trailed in four games.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Chargers have had the lead five times, have been losing one time, and have been tied six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 12 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in five games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won that quarter in eight games and have lost that quarter in four games.

In 12 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 12 games this year, the Broncos have had the lead after the first half seven times and have been behind after the first half five times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chargers have led five times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Broncos have won the second half in six games, with a 4-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4).

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10 points on average in the second half.

